23,692 people evacuated in Delhi, Yamuna continues to flow at 208.63 metres

A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna River in Delhi, as the water level continues to rise, continuously surpassing the danger mark, an official statement said.

The Delhi Government reported that 21,092 people are currently residing in tents and shelters. Additionally, 12 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 1,022 individuals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi decreased to 208.63 meters at 10 p.m., providing some relief.

NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi said that the situation in the national capital has improved.

"The situation (in Delhi) has improved from yesterday. The NDRF's seven teams have been deployed in Delhi. People have been evacuated from the affected areas. The situation is under control, and it might improve by tomorrow," he told ANI.

Several buses and trucks were stranded following the ban on entry of Heavy goods Vehicles (essential and emergency services are exempted) in the city as the rise in the water level of the Yamuna River leads to a flood-like situation in several areas of the city.

Delhi Police also shared a video that showed that the area has been heavily flooded due to the rising water level of Yamuna River in the Garhi Mendu village.

Also, Heavy traffic congestion in Sarai Kale Khan was witnessed due to traffic diversions following waterlogging in different parts of Delhi.

The Archaeologrcal Survey of lndia on Thursday announced that Red Fort will remain close for the general public and visitors on second half of July 13 to July 14 due to heavy monsoon and rainfall in the national captial.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby directs that the Red Fort, Delhi, shall remain closed for the public and general visitors from the second half of July 13th to July 14th, 2023, due to heavy monsoon and rail fall. This issue has the approval of the DG, ASI," the official notification read.

The Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in the national capital on Thursday predicted light to moderate intensity rain in South-West Delhi and adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South-West Delhi, South Delhi (Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi) and NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar), Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Pahasu (U.P.) during next 2 hours," RWFC said.

Meanwhile, requesting Delhiites residing in flood-affected areas to not leave their houses if not essential, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Yamuna River's water level will peak by 3-4 pm Thursday and then start receding.

Earlier today water reached on the Ring Road at the backside of the Red Fort on Thursday as the Yamuna river continued to flow above danger level, and all the shops around Kashmere Gate here will remain closed until Sunday due to the flood situation.Today at 6 pm, the water level of River Yamuna was recorded at 208.66 metres.

Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara, while the area near Nigam Bodh Ghat was also flooded.

Delhi Government on Thursday said that all schools and government offices in the national capital will remain closed till Sunday.

"All Delhi schools and colleges will remain closed till Sunday and government offices, except those providing essential services, will resort to work from home," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

"We had a DDMA meeting. Several important decisions were taken. Schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till Sunday. All government offices, except those providing essential services, will have Work from Home till Sunday. Advisory is being issued for private offices to do the same," he said.

CM said that entry of heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services have been banned.

"Water rationing will have to be done as three Water Treatment Plants are shut and people will face water crisis for a day or two. Heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services, that enter Delhi will not be allowed. There were issues of toilets and bathrooms at relief camps. So, the camps are being shifted to schools. There are over 20,000 people in relief camps," Kejriwal said.

Delhi CM Kejriwal also requested the Delhiites, residing in flood affected areas, to not leave their houses if not essential.

"I would like to request people to not step out if it is not essential and resort to Work from Home. We have closed the schools in affected areas. We are also trying to provide all facilities at the relief camps...As per the CWC (Central Water Commission) prediction, the peak (of river Yamuna's water level) will reach by 3-4 pm today and it will then start going down," Kejriwal told ANI.

He further informed that about 25 per cent water supply in the national capital has been affected due to the flood situation but assured that the water supply in these areas will restart by tomorrow.

"Right now the water level crossed 208.6 metres. It was not expected that the water would reach this level. Three of our water treatment plants have been shut down because water has entered the pump. After the water recedes, the machines will be dried and then started again so that current is generated. About 25 per cent water supply has been affected. We will be able to start water supply by tomorrow evening," he said.

Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak that entire police force is working to tackle the current emergency situation.

"We are here to evaluate the flood situation and the need for law and order and policing element. We are assessing it. If the situation worsens, we have maintained holistic coordination and cooperation with the units of NDRF, local administration, and municipality. The ultimate goal is that people should not have any inconvenience. Our field formation is active on the ground. The entire Delhi Police force is working to tackle the current emergency situation," he said.

