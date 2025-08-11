Home / India News / Supreme Court confirms Medha Patkar's conviction in defamation case

Supreme Court confirms Medha Patkar's conviction in defamation case

On July 29, the Delhi High Court had upheld Patkar's conviction in the defamation case filed by VK Saxena, who is the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Medha Patkar, activist, Narmada Bachao
Supreme Court on Monday declined to overturn the conviction of activist Medha Patkar | Image: Wikimedia commons
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to overturn the conviction of activist Medha Patkar in a criminal defamation case filed by Vinai Kumar Saxena, the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, dating back to 2001, reported Live Law.
 
However, a bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh set aside the ₹1 lakh penalty imposed on her.
 
The trial court had exempted Patkar from jail by granting probation. The Supreme Court modified this probation order by removing the requirement for her periodic court appearances, allowing her instead to furnish bonds.
 
Senior Advocate Sanjay Parikh, representing Patkar, argued that the appellate court had disbelieved two key witnesses and that the crucial email evidence was inadmissible as it was not certified under Section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act. Despite these submissions, the bench was reluctant to interfere with the conviction but agreed to quash the penalty.
 
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Saxena, contended that at least a nominal penalty should be imposed on Patkar.
 
On July 29, the Delhi High Court had upheld Patkar’s conviction in the defamation case filed by Saxena, who was then head of the Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties. 
 

What is the case?

 
On November 25, 2000, Patkar released a press note titled 'True face of patriot', in which she accused Saxena of involvement in hawala transactions. She also alleged that Saxena had issued a cheque for ₹40,000 to the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) that bounced because the account did not exist, and called him a "coward" instead of a "patriot".
 
In April 2025, the trial court convicted Patkar under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, finding her statements to be intentionally malicious and damaging to Saxena’s reputation. The court described her remarks as defamatory per se, aimed at tarnishing Saxena’s character and causing harm to his reputation. The Delhi High Court suspended her sentence that same month and granted her bail on a personal bond of ₹25,000.
 
Patkar challenged the conviction and sentence, as well as the orders refusing her request to summon an additional witness in her defamation case against Saxena. 
 

Delhi HC upholds Medha Patkar’s conviction

 
On July 29, 2025, the Delhi High Court upheld the conviction, ruling there was no illegality or significant procedural error in the trial court’s judgment. While it declined to alter the sentence, the High Court modified a probation condition that required Patkar to appear before the trial court every three months, permitting her to appear in person, via video call, or through legal representation.
 
The court also dismissed her appeals against the conviction and the rejection of her request to call an additional witness.
 
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: SC confirms Medha Patkar's conviction in Delhi LG Saxena's defamation case

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protest over SIR

Actor Rana Daggubati appears before ED in online betting linked PMLA case

Delhi govt to intensify security ahead of Independence Day, details here

Militants arrested for illegal activities in Manipur's Bishnupur district

Topics :Supreme CourtMedha PatkarDefamation caseCriminal defamationBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story