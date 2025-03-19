Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Love turns fatal: Merchant Navy officer murdered by wife and friend

Love turns fatal: Merchant Navy officer murdered by wife and friend

According to an NDTV report, the reason behind Saurabh Rajput's murder was the extramarital affair of his wife. The police investigation revealed a shocking story of love and betrayal

Representative image of a murder | Photo: Shutterstock

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Love turned fatal for a merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, who was murdered by his wife Muskaan Rastogi, and his friend Sahil Shukla. Rajput’s body was dismembered into 15 pieces, placed inside a drum, and sealed with cement.
 
According to an NDTV report, the reason behind Saurabh Rajput’s murder was the extramarital affair of his wife. The police investigation revealed a shocking story of love and betrayal.
 
Here’s what happened 
According to reports, a police investigation revealed that Rajput, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut married Muskaan in 2016 after the two got to know each other. Eager to spend more time with his wife, Saurabh left his job as a merchant navy officer, however, this news did not sit well with his family, resulting in friction at his home. Soon after, Saurabh along with his wife moved out and started living in a rented apartment. In 2019, the couple had a daughter but their joy was short-lived after Saurabh found out about his wife’s extramarital affair with his friend, Sahil.
 
 
This led to arguments between the couple who even decided to split up, however, the report suggests that Saurabh decided to step back as he was concerned about his daughter's future. Soon after, he decided to resume his job as a merchant navy officer and in 2023, he left India for work.

Things took a turn for the worse when Saurabh decided to return on February 24 for his daughter’s birthday on February 28. By now, Muskaan and Sahil had decided to kill Saurabh. In a statement to the police, on March 4, Muskaan admitted to mixing sleeping pills in Saurabh’s food and murdering him later that night with a knife. After murdering him, the duo dismembered his body, put it in a drum, and sealed it with cement.
 
Killers used victim’s phone to mislead
 
After murdering him, the duo went to Manali with Saurabh’s phone and started posting pictures from his social media accounts to mislead people. However, things took a turn when Saurabh’s family filed a complaint claiming that he did not answer their calls for several days.
 
Soon after, Muskaan and Sahil were taken into custody and the two confessed to his murder. His body was recovered and was sent to a mortuary where a drill machine was used to recover his last remains, 14 days after he was murdered.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

