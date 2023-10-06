Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

E-commerce platform Meesho's Mega Blockbuster sale is starting today, October 6, 2023. The platform will offer heavy discounts of up to 80 per cent on different categories like essentials, accessories, electronics, footwear, etc.

The blockbuster sale will end on October 13, 2023. Softbank-backed e-commerce platform is starting its festive sale a day before Flipkart or Amazon's festive sale goes live.

Meesho's first Mega Blockbuster sale will sell over 400 brands directly with the help of authorised partners on its digital store called "Meesho Mall."

Meesho reports over 10 million orders pre-festive sales

The e-commerce platform recently claimed to have received over 10 million (approx) from its pre-festive sales during Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and Ganesh Chaturthi.

The platform also added over 50 lakh new customers during these sales. The surprising part is that over 75 per cent of the demand was received from Tier-II cities, including Amravati, Aurangabad, Dehradun, Nellore, Solapur, and Warangal. Meesho also claims to have added more than 2 lakh sellers in the past two years.

Meesho has over 14 lakh sellers, selling approx 12 crore products in 30 different categories.

Meesho onboards non-GST seller

To increase the seller base, the company announced the onboarding of non-GST sellers on the platform earlier this week. The GST council announced to permit the e-commerce platform to onboard sellers with turnover of up to Rs 40 lakh.

Before Meesho's Mega Blockbuster Sale, the company launched a loyalty programme during which eligible users will earn Smart Coins, which the user can redeem every time they make the purchase of any products on the platform.

According to Redseer, over 140 million shoppers are expected to make purchases during the festive season. This will enhance the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of the Indian e-commerce sector by 18 to 20 per cent and may touch Rs 90,000 crore from 76,000 crore last year.

