India's rapidly expanding infra network boosting 'Ease of Living': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it has been 11 years of infrastructure revolution, and asserted that India's rapidly expanding infrastructure network is boosting 'Ease of Living' and enhancing prosperity.
"It's been #11YearsOfInfraRevolution, with outstanding infrastructure being added that has enhanced India's growth trajectory," Modi said on X.
From railways to highways, ports to airports, India's rapidly expanding infrastructure network is boosting 'Ease of Living' and enhancing prosperity, he said.
Modi shared a thread from a government's citizen engagement platform that highlighted new India's infrastructure development over the last 11 years.
"Smart Cities. Safer Roads. Smoother Commutes- #NewIndia's Infrastructure Promise. India's infrastructure is racing into the future under PM @narendramodi's leadership," the post on the MyGovIndia read.
"It's a journey where steel and spirit merge, and each milestone carries the hopes of a billion. Highways that shorten distances, bridges that unite communities, and digital networks that spark innovation - India is building more than infrastructure. It's building confidence, connectivity and a beautiful canvas for every Indian dream," it said.
The thread highlighted that the momentum shift isn't just about progress - it's about a promise to uplift every citizen and transform India's future.
In another post, Modi said, "India's push for next-gen infrastructure is powered by sustainability and long term vision." It is laying the foundations of a self-reliant India, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app