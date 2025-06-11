Home / India News / India's rapidly expanding infra network boosting 'Ease of Living': PM Modi

India's rapidly expanding infra network boosting 'Ease of Living': PM Modi

From railways to highways, ports to airports, India's rapidly expanding infrastructure network is boosting 'Ease of Living' and enhancing prosperity, he said

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it has been 11 years of infrastructure revolution. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it has been 11 years of infrastructure revolution, and asserted that India's rapidly expanding infrastructure network is boosting 'Ease of Living' and enhancing prosperity.

"It's been #11YearsOfInfraRevolution, with outstanding infrastructure being added that has enhanced India's growth trajectory," Modi said on X. 

 

From railways to highways, ports to airports, India's rapidly expanding infrastructure network is boosting 'Ease of Living' and enhancing prosperity, he said.

Modi shared a thread from a government's citizen engagement platform that highlighted new India's infrastructure development over the last 11 years.

"Smart Cities. Safer Roads. Smoother Commutes- #NewIndia's Infrastructure Promise. India's infrastructure is racing into the future under PM @narendramodi's leadership," the post on the MyGovIndia read.

"It's a journey where steel and spirit merge, and each milestone carries the hopes of a billion. Highways that shorten distances, bridges that unite communities, and digital networks that spark innovation - India is building more than infrastructure. It's building confidence, connectivity and a beautiful canvas for every Indian dream," it said.

The thread highlighted that the momentum shift isn't just about progress - it's about a promise to uplift every citizen and transform India's future.

In another post, Modi said, "India's push for next-gen infrastructure is powered by sustainability and long term vision."  It is laying the foundations of a self-reliant India, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED raids premises linked to Cong Bellary MP, 3 MLAs in K'taka Valmiki case

NEET-UG 2025: Students raise alarm over faulty papers, urge NTA action

Maharashtra hikes excise duty on liquor, introduces new category: Details

Jaishankar congratulates Portugal FM on national day, eyes stronger ties

CJI Gavai calls Constitution 'quiet revolution' empowering oppressed

Topics :Narendra ModiEase of Living IndexIndian infrastructure

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story