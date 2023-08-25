Home / India News / Meghalaya to soon announce IT policy for attracting investments: CM Sangma

Meghalaya to soon announce IT policy for attracting investments: CM Sangma

Addressing a programme here, he said investors will be provided incentives in terms of capital investment, GST and electricity tariff, among others, under the policy

Press Trust of India Shillong
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Meghalaya government will soon announce an IT policy which will benefit investors and create employment opportunities in the state, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.

Addressing a programme here, he said investors will be provided incentives in terms of capital investment, GST and electricity tariff, among others, under the policy.

"We are on the verge of announcing the IT policy. It has taken us about a year's time, and we had elections in between. We are waiting for the final comments from the Industries Department, and within a couple of weeks, maximum of three weeks, we will roll out the IT policy," he said.

Under the CM-ELEVATE program, the state government plans to provide financial support to 20,000 startups and businesses, including those in the IT sector, in the future, Sangma said.

"We feel the government should provide subsidies to such industries that give direct benefit to our people in terms of employment, rather than giving benefits to large industries that do not give us the returns and are not productive enough," he added.

The chief minister said the government wants to encourage investments in food processing that will help farmers, investments in IT projects that will create jobs for the state's youths, and investments in tourism.

Sangma said the government will set up a data centre in state capital Shillong.

A fibre optic network will be built to connect all community and rural development blocks, he said.

The chief minister said 1,000 new mobile towers are being installed across the state, besides the fibre optic line from Chittagong in Bangladesh to Guwahati in Assam via Meghalaya.

"If this happens, this will benefit us as it will lower the costs and improve the quality of data," he said.

Also Read

Meghalaya polls: Around 19,000 personnel, polling staff deployed on duty

Polling officials injured in road accident in West Garo Hills in Meghalaya

Taking steps to improve: Conrad admits Meghalaya's poor NITI Aayog ranking

Meghalaya assembly polls: A look at key contests between candidates

NPP chief Conrad Sangma likely to take oath as Meghalaya CM on Tuesday

Putin will not personally attend G20 summit in India: Kremlin spokesman

IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act would be Indianised: Law minister Meghwal

Create database of govt officials accused of crimes against women: DCW

L&T, HAL vetted to potentially bid on India's rocket privatisation

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Topics :Meghalayainformation technologyjob creationInvestment

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story