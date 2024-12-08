Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Two policemen found dead with bullet injuries in J&K, fratricide suspected

Slain policemen were travelling from north Kashmir's Sopore to the Subsidary Training Centre (STC) Talwara in Reasi district of Jammu region

Bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van near the Kali Mata temple in Rehembal area of Udhampur around 6.30 am | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons
ANI Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 10:02 AM IST
Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur district on Sunday in what is suspected to be a case of fratricide, officials said.
 
The bodies of the policemen were found with bullet injuries in the Rehambal area of the district, inside a police departmental vehicle that was on its way to STC Talwara this morning.
 
"Today at about 6.30 am, Police Station Rehembal received information that two policemen from Sopore travelling towards STC Talwara in a department vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing. Initial investigation reveals that it is a case of fratricide and suicide. Senior police officers have reached the spot and investigation is underway," said a statement from the District Police, Udhampur.
 
Speaking to ANI, SSP Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure said that the personnel were on their way to the Talwara training centre from Sopore.
 
"The incident happened at 6.30 am, they were going from Sopore towards the training centre in Talwara. Police officers have reached the spot and as per initial investigation, it has been established that an AK-47 rifle was used," said SSP Nagpure
 
"Two Police personnel have died and a third police personnel is safe. They will be taken to GMC Udhampur for postmortem and other procedures," the police official said.
First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

