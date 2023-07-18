Home / India News / MeT issues alert in Palghar, collector asks people not to go into lakes

MeT issues alert in Palghar, collector asks people not to go into lakes

The collector has advised citizens to avoid going out of the house, not to take shelter under trees, and not attempt to cross the flooded and overflowing rivers, creeks and streams

Press Trust of India Palghar
The advisory also asked citizens not to venture into the water bodies, and not to carry any metallic object with them when moving out. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 11:41 AM IST
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Mumbai has issued an 'orange' alert for Maharashtra's Palghar district, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places here over the next two days, the local administration said on Tuesday.

In view of the forecast, Palghar Collector Govind Bodke on Tuesday issued an advisory asking citizens to remain extra cautious, remain indoors and not to venture into rivers, lakes and other water bodies, the district administration said in release.

District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the RMC Mumbai has issued a 'yellow' alert for Tuesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar.

For Wednesday and Thursday, it has issued an 'orange' alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Palghar district, he said in the release.

The collector has advised citizens to avoid going out of the house, not to take shelter under trees, and not attempt to cross the flooded and overflowing rivers, creeks and streams.

The advisory also asked citizens not to venture into the water bodies, and not to carry any metallic object with them when moving out.

The collector has also asked people not to go near the water bodies for taking selfies and also not to believe in rumours.

Topics :IMDMETweather forecastsMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

