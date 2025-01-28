Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MIAL to redevelop T1, increase annual passenger handling capacity

The initial phase involves the demolition of the existing structure, starting November 2025, followed by construction of the new terminal. Once complete, new T1 will be able to manage 20 mn passengers

Mumbai Airport
T2 and the Navi Mumbai International Airport will manage the capacity gap created by the demolition of T1. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:16 PM IST
Mumbai airport operator MIAL on Tuesday said Terminal 1 will be demolished and redeveloped to increase the passenger handling capacity and the work will commence in a phased manner from November.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is operated by the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL). 

"In November 2025, the transformation of Terminal 1 will proceed in carefully planned phases, ensuring minimal disruption. During the construction, Terminal 2 (T2) will shoulder the additional traffic," MIAL said in a release.

The initial phase involves the demolition of the existing structure, starting November 2025, followed by construction of the new terminal. Once complete, the new T1 will be able to manage 20 million passengers annually, a 42 per cent boost in capacity, the release said.

The work for the new T1 is scheduled for completion in 2028-29.

T2 and the Navi Mumbai International Airport will manage the capacity gap created by the demolition of T1, it added.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, being developed by Adani Group, will start operations this year.

"The team at CSMIA is working tirelessly with our stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition, with minimum disruption to daily operations or passenger experience. This redevelopment is not only about expanding capacityit is about future proofing our city's place on the global stage," AAHL Director Jeet Adani said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

