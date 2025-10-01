Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for government employees ahead of Diwali

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) from 55 per cent to 58 per cent, for central government employees and pensioners, starting July 1, 2025.
 
“The combined impact on the exchequer on account of increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be ₹10,083.96 crore per annum,” the Cabinet said. 
 
This move will benefit around 4.919 million central government employees and 6.872 million pensioners. The increase follows the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, ensuring a systematic adjustment to salaries and pensions in line with inflation.
 
 

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

