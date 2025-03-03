MK Stalin asks Tamils to have more babies to avoid potential delimitation

MK Stalin urged the people of his state to “immediately” have more babies to avoid potential population-based delimitation that could harm Tamil Nadu’s (TN) political representation. He acknowledged that the state’s successful implementation of family planning measures has now put them at a disadvantage. Tamil Nadu Chief Ministerurged the people of his state to “immediately” have more babies to avoid potential population-based delimitation that could harm Tamil Nadu’s (TN) political representation. He acknowledged that the state’s successful implementation of family planning measures has now put them at a disadvantage.

“Earlier, we used to say, take your time and have a baby. But now the situation has changed, and we should say it now,” Stalin said.

“But now with schemes such as delimitation that the Union Government is planning to implement, we cannot say that. We focused on family planning, but we were pushed into a situation such as this. So I would now urge newlyweds to immediately have babies and give them good Tamil names,” he further added.

Stalin called all party meeting to discuss the matter

To discuss the delimitation issue, Stalin has called an all-party meeting on March 5. He said Tamil Nadu is at a crucial stage and must protest to protect its rights.

Urging Opposition parties to join, he said, “I urge them to attend the meeting. Please set aside ego. Don’t think about why you should listen to my call.” He stressed that this is an important issue for Tamil Nadu.

Stalin also announced that 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission had been invited to discuss the impact of delimitation, which he described as a “sword hanging over Tamil Nadu.”

Stalin's strong message to Modi government

Earlier, CM MK Stalin said that Tamil Nadu is at a disadvantage because it successfully followed family planning policies.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on February 25, Stalin said, “If delimitation is implemented based on population census, Tamil Nadu will lose eight MPs. This will lead to Tamil Nadu losing representation in Parliament.”

Sending a strong message to the Centre, he said Tamil Nadu would not accept any process that he believes is unfair to southern states.

Stalin argued that changing parliamentary constituencies based only on population would punish states like Tamil Nadu, which have controlled population growth through proper planning.

“Our demand is clear — don’t determine parliamentary constituencies based on population alone. Do not penalise the southern states that took responsible measures to control population growth,” Stail said.

What Amit Shah said earlier?

Stalin’s remarks came in a response to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim where he said that no southern state would be affected due to delimitation.

In his remarks, Shah had said, "Chief minister Stalin is lying to the people of Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that no state will lose its parliamentary seats due to delimitation. Instead, Tamil Nadu and other southern states will gain constituencies based on population proportion.”

"On fund allocation too, the DMK government is misleading the people. The NDA government has given Rs 5 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu in 10 years, while the UPA government only allocated Rs 1.5 lakh crore," he added.