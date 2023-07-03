Mobile app launched to promote products made by women in self-help groups



This eSARAS mobile app initiative was conceptualised by DAY-NRLM and the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) with the aim to promote and market authentic handicrafts and handlooms. The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna, part of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, also known as DAY-NRLM, has launched the eSARAS mobile app to offer better marketing support to products made by women in self-help groups (SHGs).



At the inauguration and launch, Charanjit Singh, Additional Secretary of Rural Livelihoods, explained that DAY-NRLM adopted a comprehensive approach with online marketing initiatives such as the eSARAS app and portal, as well as physical events like SARAS Melas and Saras Food Festivals. These initiatives are cross-promoted on both online and offline platforms. This app, which will contribute to the e-commerce initiatives of women in SHGs, was officially launched by Shailesh Kumar Singh, the secretary of the Ministry of Rural Development. Singh also inaugurated the eSARAS Fulfillment Centre at the Ministry's Janakpuri office.