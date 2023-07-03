Home / India News / Mobile app launched to promote products made by women in self-help groups

The eSARAS mobile app now enables customers to easily access the handmade products created by SHG members

The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna, part of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, also known as DAY-NRLM, has launched the eSARAS mobile app to offer better marketing support to products made by women in self-help groups (SHGs).
This eSARAS mobile app initiative was conceptualised by DAY-NRLM and the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) with the aim to promote and market authentic handicrafts and handlooms.

This app, which will contribute to the e-commerce initiatives of women in SHGs, was officially launched by Shailesh Kumar Singh, the secretary of the Ministry of Rural Development. Singh also inaugurated the eSARAS Fulfillment Centre at the Ministry's Janakpuri office.
At the inauguration and launch, Charanjit Singh, Additional Secretary of Rural Livelihoods, explained that DAY-NRLM adopted a comprehensive approach with online marketing initiatives such as the eSARAS app and portal, as well as physical events like SARAS Melas and Saras Food Festivals. These initiatives are cross-promoted on both online and offline platforms.

The eSARAS fulfillment centre will be managed by the Foundation for Development of Rural Value Chains (FDRVC) and will be responsible for handling the processing, packaging, and shipping of products purchased through the eSARAS Portal and mobile app. It will also take care of all the logistical requirements to ensure that customers receive their online orders timely at their doorstep.
During the app launch, secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh stated that the initiative strengthens the "Vocal for Local" movement and aims to ensure that each household belonging to an SHG has two to three sources of livelihood. Non-farm enterprise is one of the multiple sources of livelihood for the poor, and providing market linkages for SHG products is a significant intervention. 
 

