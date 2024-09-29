Mobile internet services to be suspended in Assam for eight hours today

The mobile internet services will remain suspended for eight hours on Sunday during a written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts. "The mobile internet services will remain suspended across the state from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on September 29 during a written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts. Voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines will remain functional," the state government said on Saturday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "In the interest of holding free, fair and transparent written examination and also to prevent arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety, I, Shri Ajay Tewari, IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political Department, hereby promulgate this Notification under the provision of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 to prohibit the Mobile Internet/ Mobile Wi-fi/ Mobile Data Service of all Mobile Service Providers in the entire state of Assam from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on 29th September 2024 (Sunday)," an official order read.

Notably, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has been engaged as the testing agency by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III, and it has announced the schedule of holding such written examinations in different examination centres covering 27 districts of Assam on September 29.

A whopping 7,34,080 candidates have applied to appear in the recruitment examinations to be conducted in two shifts; the first shift for Bachelor's Degree Level Class-III posts from 9 am to 12.00 noon and the second shift for HSLC (driver) posts from 1:30 pm to 4:30 p.m. in 822 examination centres spread across the state of Assam on that day, including certain centres which have a history of cheating and other malpractices, read the statement.

Whereas, the Government of Assam desires that the written examination should be held in a free, fair, and transparent manner to select the best candidates purely on merit, and no malpractices should be allowed during the examination.