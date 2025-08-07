PM Modi unveils India's green HQ for governance: What is Kartavya Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan-03, a key addition to the government’s Central Vista redevelopment project . Positioned as the new hub for India’s top ministries, the building is part of a larger plan to consolidate governance under a modern, green, and efficient infrastructure model.

“Kartavya is both the beginning and the destiny… the companion of dreams and the pinnacle of effort,” PM Modi said at the inauguration ceremony. “Kartavya Bhavan will guide the policies and direction of a developed India.”

Why does it matter?

Kartavya Bhavan is the first of ten planned Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings. Together, they will bring nearly all key central ministries under one roof, ending decades of administrative sprawl across more than 50 outdated and scattered office locations in Delhi.

Quick catch up Kartavya Bhavan-03 spans 150,000 square metres with seven floors and two basements.

It will house ministries including Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, Petroleum & Natural Gas, MSME, DoPT, and the Principal Scientific Adviser.

The project replaces ageing buildings such as Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan, some dating back to the 1950s. ALSO READ | All Kartavya Bhavans may be ready in 2 years: Manohar Lal Khattar What’s wrong with office spaces? The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum, which represents over 13,000 officers, has written to the Prime Minister’s Office expressing serious concern about the design of Kartavya Bhavan’s interiors, according to a report by India Today.

“CSS Officers are being allotted less space than mandated, impacting confidentiality and efficiency,” the Forum’s General Secretary, Yatendra Chandela, said in a letter to the PMO. Under Secretaries, who often deal with sensitive matters, have reportedly been assigned open seating areas, making confidential calls and discussions potentially audible to junior staff. The Forum described this arrangement as “demoralising”, noting that in older buildings, even Section Officers had access to shared rooms, while Under and Deputy Secretaries had private cabins. The letter called the new layout a “serious risk to confidentiality.” What are Kartavya Bhavan's green features? Despite these concerns, the government is projecting Kartavya Bhavan as a model for smart, sustainable governance infrastructure.

Solar panels on the rooftop will generate over 534,000 units of electricity annually. Rainwater harvesting, zero-discharge waste processing, and energy-efficient HVAC systems aim to reduce consumption and environmental impact. How smart is Kartavya Bhavan? Smart ID-based access, CCTV surveillance, digital workspaces, and a centralised command centre form the digital backbone of the facility. The building targets a GRIHA-4 rating and is designed to cut energy use by 30 per cent, with noise-insulated glass and sensor-controlled lighting to support worker comfort. New secretariat, new vision Kartavya Bhavan is just the first step. Nine more CCS buildings are on track for completion by 2027, and once operational, the government expects to save ₹1,500 crore a year in rental and maintenance costs.