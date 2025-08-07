Home / India News / Guwahati airport's international terminal to be opened in Nov: CM Himanta

Guwahati airport's international terminal to be opened in Nov: CM Himanta

Sarma accompanied a delegation from Bhutan to review the progress of the construction of the new terminal on Wednesday night

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the international terminal of Guwahati airport will be opened to travellers in November this year. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the international terminal of Guwahati airport will be opened to travellers in November this year.

Sarma accompanied a delegation from Bhutan to review the progress of the construction of the new terminal on Wednesday night.

"It will be opened in November and we will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate this state-of-the-art modern infrastructure," he said.

The Bhutan delegation from the Gelephu Mindful City also expressed their appreciation for the new terminal building, which will help enhance connectivity with the neighbouring country, Sarma said.

"On the verge of completion, it will boost connectivity in the Northeast and also enhance connectivity for our neighbour Bhutan. Come November, get ready to fly into a whole new experience," the CM posted on X.

Sarma also announced the construction of five additional foot over-bridges between Khanapara and Jalukbari in Guwahati to facilitate safe road crossing for pedestrians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Himanta Biswa SarmaAssamNortheast India

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

