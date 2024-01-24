Home / India News / Republic Day: President Droupadi Murmu to address the nation on Thursday

Republic Day: President Droupadi Murmu to address the nation on Thursday

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said

President Droupadi Murmu
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 6:46 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu will address the country on Thursday, a day before the 75th Republic Day, a Rashtrapati Bhawan statement said.

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.

The statement added that the broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by DD's regional channels.

The All India Radio or Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions from 9:30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks, it said.

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

