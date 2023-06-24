Home / India News / Modi meets Egyptian counterpart, discusses deepening bilateral trade ties

Modi meets Egyptian counterpart, discusses deepening bilateral trade ties

Egypt has traditionally been one of India's most important trading partners in the African continent

Press Trust of India Cairo
PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed deepening trade and economic relations with Egypt in his first meeting with the India Unit, a new group of high-level Egyptian ministers led by his counterpart Mostafa Madbouly.

Seven members of the Egyptian Cabinet, led by Madbouly, were present at the meeting with Modi, the first engagement in Egypt, where he arrived this afternoon after a three-day visit to the US.

At the outset, the Prime Minister thanked Egypt for setting up the dedicated high-level India Unit and appreciated the government's approach.

Discussions focused on deepening cooperation across a range of areas including trade & investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people to people ties, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

Egypt has traditionally been one of India's most important trading partners in the African continent.

The bilateral trade between the two countries was USD 4.55 billion in 2018-19 and declined marginally to USD 4.15 billion in 2020-21 despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read

Egyptian president to witness Republic Day Parade as chief guest today

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnesses Republic Day parade

Egypt to offer exclusive industrial cluster to India in Suez Canal EZ

LIVE: PM Modi meets Egyptian counterpart, discusses deepening trade ties

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Egypt's Cairo on a two-day state visit

Siddaramaiah uses 'inauspicious' south door of his office in Vidhana Soudha

Did not ask for exemption from trials, just for time to prepare: Wrestlers

Quality of telecom service to suffer in Delhi due to NDMC new norms: DIPA

PM monitoring Manipur situation, no death since Jun 13: Shah at party meet

K T Rama Rao demands MGNREGA-like job guarantee scheme for urban poor

Topics :Narendra ModiEgyptTrade ties

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story