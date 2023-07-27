Home / India News / Modi to inaugurate projects, to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Sikar

Modi to inaugurate projects, to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Sikar

According to the statement, he will inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Modi will also address a public meeting in Sikar | Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of various development projects at a programme in Sikar town of Rajasthan on Thursday, according to an official statement.

He will also dedicate 125,000 PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launch "Urea Gold".

Modi will also address a public meeting in Sikar.

According to the statement, he will inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan. He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tiwari, Jodhpur during the programme.

Topics :Narendra Modirajasthan

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

