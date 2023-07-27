Home / India News / Realty firms must execute projects following rules: Delhi-RERA chairman

Realty firms must execute projects following rules: Delhi-RERA chairman

The focus should be on building trust among the public, said Kumar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 6:59 AM IST
Real estate developers should carry out projects as per rules and must fulfil promise made to their customers, Delhi-RERA chairman Anand Kumar has said.

The focus should be on building trust among the public, said Kumar.

Addressing a national conference on Real Estate Development and Action Plan for New India organised by Industry body Assocham, he said a message to all stakeholders in the real estate sector to be alert.

"Builders, developers and collaborators must work in a transparent manner according to rules and prepare projects as promised to the customers," the Delhi-RERA chairman was quoted as saying in a statement by Assocham.

"While buying any land, plot, flat or commercial property sold as 'RERA registered', check it on RERA's website, he said.

Kumar urged the builders, developers and entrepreneurs in the real estate sector to work with transparency to increase trust among agents and customers.

Even today there are a large number of builders and developers who do not want to register with RERA, the Delhi-RERA chairman said.

"The first reason is that if he (developer) joins us, we will continue to investigate him. Secondly if he comes to us, he will have to deliver what he has promised," Kumar said.

Topics :RealtyRERAhousing projects

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 6:59 AM IST

