Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Money laundering case: SC rejects ED's plea challenging Jharkhand CM's bail

Money laundering case: SC rejects ED's plea challenging Jharkhand CM's bail

Opposing Soren's bail plea in the high court, the ED had alleged that he misused his position as the chief minister to "unlawfully" acquire 8.86 acres of land in the Bargain area in the state capital

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said the high court's June 28 order was "very well reasoned" (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 1:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging a Jharkhand High Court order granting bail to Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said the high court's June 28 order was "very well reasoned".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order," the bench said.

Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had resigned as chief minister shortly before the ED arrested him on January 31 in the case. After coming out of jail on bail in the case, he returned as the chief minister of Jharkhand on July 4.

Opposing Soren's bail plea in the high court, the ED had alleged that he misused his position as the chief minister to "unlawfully" acquire 8.86 acres of land in the Bargain area in the state capital Ranchi.

Soren's lawyer had contended that he was falsely implicated in the criminal case by the central agency.

More From This Section

Mandaviya lauds Manu Bhaker, calls her product of Khelo India ecosystem

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quota in Bihar

Haryana man dies on Russian frontline after alleged forced recruitment

SC issues notice to Bihar govt over plea on bridge collapse incidents

Parliament LIVE news: IAS aspirants' deaths issue raised in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

The ED had claimed that during the probe, Soren's media consultant Abhishek Prasad admitted that the JMM leader had instructed him to manipulate official records to change the ownership details of the plot.

The agency had also claimed that the original owner of the land, Raj Kumar Pahan, had tried to lodge a complaint about his land being usurped but it was never acted upon.

Soren was summoned multiple times by the ED before he was questioned at his residence and subsequently arrested on January 31.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC to hear ED plea challenging HC's order for Hemant Soren's bail on Jul 29

NITI Aayog meeting: Vision 2047 to Opposition boycott. All you need to know

Soren slams BJP-led Centre for 'neglecting' Jharkhand in Union Budget

J'khand officials to make report on impact of less rainfall on agriculture

Hemant Soren govt wins trust vote in Assembly amid Opposition walkout

Topics :Hemant SorenJharkhand Mukti MorchaHigh Court

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story