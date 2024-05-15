Home / India News / Monsoon expected to hit Kerala coast on May 31, to boost crop output

Monsoon expected to hit Kerala coast on May 31, to boost crop output

The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on May 31, with a model error of plus/minus four days, the India Meteorological Department said

Delhi rain, rainfall
The India Meteorological Department defines average rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month season. Photo: PTI
Reuters NEW DELHI/MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's monsoon is forecast to hit the Kerala coast in the southwest on May 31, the state-run weather office said on Wednesday, offering relief to farmers after below average rainfall last year.

The monsoon, the lifeblood of the country's $3.5 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70% of the rain that India needs to water farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers. Nearly half of India's farmland, without any irrigation cover, depends on the annual June-September rains to grow a number of crops.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Summer rains usually begin to lash Kerala state around June 1 and spread across the whole country by mid-July, triggering the planting of crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybeans and sugarcane.
 
The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on May 31, with a model error of plus/minus four days, the India Meteorological Department said.
 
Last year, monsoon rains reached the coast of Kerala on June 8, the latest arrival in four years.
 
After a weak start, overall monsoon rains were 6% below average in 2023, the lowest since 2018 as the El Nino weather pattern delivered the driest August in more than a century.
 
El Nino is a warming of Pacific waters that is typically accompanied by drier conditions over the Indian subcontinent.
As El Nino gives way to La Nina - characterised by unusually cold temperatures in the Pacific Ocean - India's weather office has forecast rainfall of 106% of the long-term average.
 
The India Meteorological Department defines average rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month season.
 
Plentiful monsoon rains could help farmers harvest bumper crops and prompt the government to consider easing rice export curbs, including on widely consumed non-basmati white rice over the last year and broken rice since 2022.

Also Read

30% districts saw high number of rain-deficit yrs in 4 decades: CEEW study

India likely to experience above-normal rainfall this monsoon, says IMD

IMD weather update: Dense fog to persist over northwest India, check update

Predictions of normal monsoon boost prospects for domestic agrochem firms

The Kerala Story OTT release date confirmed, check when and where to watch

IIT-Madras places over 80% of BTech/Dual Degree students, 75% from Masters

BMC asks railway authorities to remove hoardings of above 40x40 feet size

Veteran Cong leader and former Gujarat governor Kamla Beniwal dies at 97

Ruling saying doctors liable under Consumer Act needs reconsideration: SC

NewsClick case: Delhi court directs Purkayastha not to tamper with evidence

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Monsoon cropsKerala

First Published: May 15 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story