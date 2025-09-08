NIA raids 22 locations across five states, J-K in terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at 22 locations across five states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror conspiracy case.
According to officials, the searches were conducted at eight locations in Bihar, one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, two in Uttar Pradesh, and nine in Jammu and Kashmir.
Separate NIA teams launched the search operation simultaneously at these locations based on specific actionable intelligence inputs.
Officials, privy to the development, told ANI that the raids are being carried out in close coordination with state police at the residences and premises of individuals suspected of having links with anti-national networks.
The case, registered earlier this year under number RC-1/2025/NIA/CHE, was formally handed over to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in view of its seriousness and possible national security implications.
Investigators suspect the network under the scanner is engaged in attempts to foment unrest and destabilise law and order in the country.
In recent months, the NIA has intensified its crackdown on terror funding, recruitment modules, and sleeper cells operating across different regions. Similar nationwide operations have earlier led to the arrest of several suspects allegedly associated with banned organisations and their attempts to radicalise youth through online and offline channels.
Officials said the current raids are aimed at uncovering evidence of a larger conspiracy involving terror financing, recruitment, and coordination with handlers across the border.
The operation comes at a time when the central government has repeatedly emphasised its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and has directed security agencies to strengthen preventive action against such threats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
