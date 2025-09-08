Home / India News / Vande Bharat Sleeper debut likely from New Delhi; routes under review

Vande Bharat Sleeper debut likely from New Delhi; routes under review

Indian Railways prepares to launch the first Vande Bharat Sleeper with 24 coaches, offering overnight travel comfort, safety features, and a top speed of 180 kmph

Railways may launch first Vande Bharat Sleeper train from New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Sep 08 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
The inaugural journey of the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train may begin from New Delhi, The Economic Times reported on Monday. The starting point would mirror the launch of the country’s first Vande Bharat Express in 2019, which also began its service from New Delhi Railway Station on the Delhi-Varanasi route.
 
Routes under consideration for the sleeper’s debut include Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Patna via Varanasi, though the final decision has not yet been made. 
While the exact date of the launch has not been announced, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the launch would take place in September, during an event last month.
 

Vande Bharat Sleeper train trials

The upcoming sleeper train will feature 24 coaches built for a top speed of 180 kmph, though the operating speed will be capped at 160 kmph.
 
The first 16-coach prototype completed its trial run on January 15 this year, covering the 540-km stretch between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Earlier, shorter trials in Rajasthan’s Kota division saw the train achieve speeds of 180 kmph. The Integral Coach Factory in Chennai manufactured the first sleeper set on December 17, 2024.
 

New comfort in new Vande Bharat

The sleeper variant has been designed to meet the growing demand for overnight journeys on longer routes. According to the Railways Ministry, each 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper will offer three classes: AC First, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier. Together, the train has a total capacity of about 1,128 passengers.
 
Key features of the train include:
  • Onboard WiFi and aircraft-style interiors
  • Automatic doors and enhanced sound insulation
  • Cushioned berths with reclining options and improved suspension
  • Safety systems such as crash buffers, deformation tubes, and fire-barrier walls
 

Production plans and contracts

Full-scale production of 24-coach variants is expected to begin in 2026-27.
 
At present, more than 100 Vande Bharat trains operate across India, all of them chair-car variants designed for daytime travel. In 2024-25, these trains recorded an overall occupancy of 102 per cent, rising to 105 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year. Indian Railways is also manufacturing about 17,000 general and non-air-conditioned coaches over the next five years to expand capacity across travel classes.
 

Sep 08 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

