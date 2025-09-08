Vande Bharat Sleeper debut likely from New Delhi; routes under review

The inaugural journey of the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train may begin from New Delhi, The Economic Times reported on Monday. The starting point would mirror the launch of the country’s first Vande Bharat Express in 2019, which also began its service from New Delhi Railway Station on the Delhi-Varanasi route.

Routes under consideration for the sleeper’s debut include Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Patna via Varanasi, though the final decision has not yet been made.

While the exact date of the launch has not been announced, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the launch would take place in September, during an event last month.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train trials The upcoming sleeper train will feature 24 coaches built for a top speed of 180 kmph, though the operating speed will be capped at 160 kmph. The first 16-coach prototype completed its trial run on January 15 this year, covering the 540-km stretch between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Earlier, shorter trials in Rajasthan’s Kota division saw the train achieve speeds of 180 kmph. The Integral Coach Factory in Chennai manufactured the first sleeper set on December 17, 2024. New comfort in new Vande Bharat The sleeper variant has been designed to meet the growing demand for overnight journeys on longer routes. According to the Railways Ministry, each 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper will offer three classes: AC First, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier. Together, the train has a total capacity of about 1,128 passengers.