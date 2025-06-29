Home / India News / Monsoon reaches Delhi, covers entire country nine days ahead of time

Monsoon reaches Delhi, covers entire country nine days ahead of time

According to IMD data, this is the earliest the monsoon has covered the entire country since 2020 when it did so by June 26

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
This year, the monsoon reached Kerala on May 24, its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it arrived on May 23. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The monsoon on Sunday covered Delhi a day ahead of the normal date of June 30 and advanced over the remaining parts of the country nine days before the usual date of July 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to IMD data, this is the earliest the monsoon has covered the entire country since 2020 when it did so by June 26.

The rain-bearing system usually makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15. 

ALSO READ: Light rain in parts of Delhi brings slight respite from hot, humid weather

This year, the monsoon reached Kerala on May 24, its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it arrived on May 23.

Supported by strong low-pressure systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the monsoon advanced rapidly over the next few days, covering areas up to central Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the entire northeast by May 29.

However, this was followed by a prolonged stagnation of around 18 days, from May 29 to June 16.

Though it gradually covered the remaining parts of the country in the days that followed, its arrival in Delhi and adjoining areas was delayed due to anti-cyclonic winds over the region that hindered the flow of monsoon currents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Light rain in parts of Delhi brings slight respite from hot, humid weather

Around 950 mn Indians beneficiaries of social security schemes: PM Modi

Seek forgiveness from devotees, tender apology for Puri stampede: Odisha CM

Karnataka minister orders crackdown on overcharging autos in Bengaluru

3 killed, 50 injured in stampede during Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri

Topics :Indian monsoonmonsoonsmonsoon rainfall

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story