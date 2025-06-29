Light rain in parts of Delhi brings slight respite from hot, humid weather

Parts of the national capital, including Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar and Tughlakabad received light rainfall on Sunday morning, bringing a slight respite from the hot and humid weather.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At around 11 am, areas like Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar, and Deramandi witnessed light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, the weather department said.