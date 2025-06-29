Light rain in parts of Delhi brings slight respite from hot, humid weather

Parts of the national capital, including Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar and Tughlakabad received light rainfall on Sunday morning, bringing a slight respite from the hot and humid weather.
The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
At around 11 am, areas like Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar, and Deramandi witnessed light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, the weather department said.
The humidity level at 8.30 am was 75 per cent.
A yellow alert has been issued for the city with the IMD forcasting generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thunderstorms for today. The maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85 at 9 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.
