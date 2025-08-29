Home / India News / Monsoon toll hits 312 in Himachal;160 rain-related, 152 in road accidents

Monsoon toll hits 312 in Himachal;160 rain-related, 152 in road accidents

The SDMA report shows that rain-related fatalities have been widespread, with the highest numbers recorded in Kangra

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst
Himachal Pradesh has suffered 312 deaths since the onset of the monsoon on June 20. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh has suffered 312 deaths since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, with 160 fatalities linked to rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered incidents, and 152 deaths in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The cumulative loss to the state's economy has been pegged at Rs 2,75,354.81 crore, encompassing damage to public infrastructure, private property, agriculture, horticulture, and livestock. The disaster has also claimed the lives of 1,854 animals and over 25,700 poultry birds.

The SDMA report shows that rain-related fatalities have been widespread, with the highest numbers recorded in Kangra (30 deaths), followed by Mandi (29), Chamba (14), Kinnaur (14), and Kullu (13). Road accident deaths have also been significant, with Chamba and Mandi topping the list at 22 each, followed by Kangra (19) and Shimla (15).

Infrastructure damage has been extensive: the Public Works Department (PWD) reported losses of over Rs 1.53 lakh crore, while the Jal Shakti Department (water supply and irrigation) accounted for Rs 94,772.97 crore in damages. The power sector has suffered losses exceeding Rs 13,946 crore, with additional damages recorded in health, education, fisheries, rural and urban development, and animal husbandry sectors, the report stated.

Housing losses include 338 fully damaged pucca houses, 438 fully damaged kachha houses, and over 3,367 partially damaged pucca houses, alongside damage to shops, cowsheds, labour huts, ghats, and agricultural land, it added.

The state government continues to carry out rescue, relief, and restoration works, with the SDMA reiterating that restoring connectivity, power supply, and drinking water systems remains a top priority. Officials have warned that the toll and losses may rise further if heavy rains continue in vulnerable districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Himachal Pradeshheavy rainsRoad Accidents

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

