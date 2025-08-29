Monsoon toll hits 312 in Himachal;160 rain-related, 152 in road accidents

Himachal Pradesh has suffered 312 deaths since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, with 160 fatalities linked to rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered incidents, and 152 deaths in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The cumulative loss to the state's economy has been pegged at Rs 2,75,354.81 crore, encompassing damage to public infrastructure, private property, agriculture, horticulture, and livestock. The disaster has also claimed the lives of 1,854 animals and over 25,700 poultry birds.

The SDMA report shows that rain-related fatalities have been widespread, with the highest numbers recorded in Kangra (30 deaths), followed by Mandi (29), Chamba (14), Kinnaur (14), and Kullu (13). Road accident deaths have also been significant, with Chamba and Mandi topping the list at 22 each, followed by Kangra (19) and Shimla (15).