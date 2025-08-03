More than 2 million farmers in Assam get ₹422 crore under PM-KISAN

Over 2 million farmers in Assam have received more than ₹422 crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, officials said on Sunday.

The amount was disbursed on Saturday as part of a nationwide programme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, a senior official of the Agriculture Department said.

"Under the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme, more than 2.031 million eligible farmer families in Assam have received the benefit," he added.

As per the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, eligible farming families receive ₹6,000 annually in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each.

"Nearly 2.031 million farmers across our state have received ₹422.05 crore directly into their bank accounts under the PM-KISAN scheme. This timely support is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji towards ensuring dignity, security and prosperity for our Annadatas," Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said in a post on X.