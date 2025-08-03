IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 8 districts of Gujarat

India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mahisagar, Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Khera, Sabar Kantha, Dahod, and Panchmahal districts of Gujarat.

Moderate rain and thunder showers are expected to take place in these districts, which can cause waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion.

IMD has also issued a yellow warning for Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Surendranagar, Ahmadabad, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari, and Valsad districts of the state.

On Saturday, IMD predicted heavy rainfall to continue over Northeast and adjoining East India for the next seven days, with extremely heavy rainfall today over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Incessant rainfall continues in the national capital as intense showers were reported in the areas of Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, and Panchkuian on Sunday Morning. IMD had earlier predicted light to moderate rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday morning. "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at NCR (Bahadurgarh, Manesar). Light rainfall is very likely to occur over the entire Delhi-NCR, including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh," the IMD said in a post on social media platform X.