Home / India News / IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 8 districts of Gujarat

IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 8 districts of Gujarat

Moderate rain and thunder showers are expected to take place in these districts, which can cause waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion

Delhi Rains, Rain
On Saturday, IMD predicted heavy rainfall to continue over Northeast and adjoining East India for the next seven days. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mahisagar, Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Khera, Sabar Kantha, Dahod, and Panchmahal districts of Gujarat.

Moderate rain and thunder showers are expected to take place in these districts, which can cause waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion.

IMD has also issued a yellow warning for Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Surendranagar, Ahmadabad, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari, and Valsad districts of the state.

On Saturday, IMD predicted heavy rainfall to continue over Northeast and adjoining East India for the next seven days, with extremely heavy rainfall today over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Incessant rainfall continues in the national capital as intense showers were reported in the areas of Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, and Panchkuian on Sunday Morning.

IMD had earlier predicted light to moderate rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday morning.

"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at NCR (Bahadurgarh, Manesar). Light rainfall is very likely to occur over the entire Delhi-NCR, including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh," the IMD said in a post on social media platform X.

In Himachal Pradesh, the relentless monsoon rains have disrupted essential services across the state. According to the latest evening report issued by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on August 2, a total of 403 roads remain blocked, 411 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 196 water supply schemes are currently non-functional due to rain-induced damages.

The SDMA stated that 179 people have died since the beginning of the monsoon season. Of these, 101 fatalities are directly attributed to rain-related incidents, such as landslides, flash floods, and building collapses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No person involved in burning of Puri teen girl, says Odisha Police

ED probe into Anil Ambani linked companies: What turns bad loan into fraud

Operation continues on third day in J-K's Kulgam, one terrorist neutralised

As prices fall, onion growers want Maharashtra CM to chair urgent meet

Heavy rain floods Delhi roads; more showers expected till August 8

Topics :GujaratIMD weather forecastRainfall

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story