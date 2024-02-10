Home / India News / Most escalators in Connaught Place found non-functional: NDMC vice chairman

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay on Saturday said most of the escalators in Connaught Place here were found non-functional during an inspection.

Upadhyay conducted an inspection of the escalators installed in various subways at Connaught Place and its surroundings in the area of the New Delhi Municipal Council, a statement said (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:53 PM IST
He has issued strict instructions to the electricity, civil, security and all the departments concerned, demanding prompt action and enhancing security measures.

Upadhyay conducted an inspection of the escalators installed in various subways at Connaught Place and its surroundings in the area of the New Delhi Municipal Council, a statement said.

Acknowledging public complaints, he personally assessed the situation, revealing that out of the 22 escalators in the Connaught Place area, connecting to places such as Super Bazar, Statesman House, KG Marg, and Janpath, most of them were found non-functional.

He stressed the need for ensuring that visitors, residents, and market traders association members are not inconvenienced by non-functional escalators.

Topics :NDMCconnaught placeDelhi MetroDelhi

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

