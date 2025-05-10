MP cancels leave for officials in 13 departments amid Indo-Pak conflict

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday cancelled all kinds of forthcoming leaves of officials in 13 departments including the Home and Health and Medical Education in view of the India-Pakistan military conflict.

"In view of the unprecedented situation, the state government has restricted all kinds of forthcoming leaves of the entire government staff working in 13 departments with immediate effect till further orders," said an order issued by the general administration department

These departments are: public health and medical education, home, energy, urban development and housing, panchayat and rural development, public health engineering, food, civil supplies and consumer protection, public works, revenue, general administration, water resources, Narmada valley development and transport.

Officials of these departments would be granted leave only in exceptional cases including poor health, marriage in the family or death with the permission of collectors at the district level and secretaries at the state level.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting here to review the security arrangements in the state.