Home / India News / Gujarat CM reviews state-security coordination amid rising tensions

Gujarat CM reviews state-security coordination amid rising tensions

CM Patel visited SEOC in Gandhinagar to review coordination with district and security agencies, and assess actions being taken by the administration for any possible emergencies

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM
CM also met officials from the armed forces and assured them that they won't face any difficulty in carrying out their operations in the state (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 6:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar on Friday night and took stock of the security scenario against the backdrop of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

He also reviewed the coordination between the state administration and security agencies. "Visited the SEOC in Gandhinagar to review the ongoing coordination with district administration and security agencies in the current situation, as well as the actions being taken by the administration keeping in mind any possible emergencies," CM Patel said in his post on X.

"Gave necessary instructions and guidance to the officials. The state administration, along with central agencies, is fully alert and actively engaged in ensuring the safety of citizens," he added. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, chief secretary Pankaj Joshi and additional chief secretary to the CM, MK Das, attended the meeting, an official release said.

Earlier during the day, the CM met officials from the armed forces and assured them that they won't face any difficulty in carrying out their operations in the state.

Kutch and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat share a border with Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Ministries prepare crisis plans after PM's review meet amid border tensions

Premium

India-Pak tensions: Essential services go extra mile to serve border states

Ashwini Vaishnaw meets editors, urges to report responsibly amid conflict

Op Sindoor Highlights: India abstains from IMF vote on Pak bailout package, cites misuse risks

Premium

India's life expectancy falls for 1st time in 50 yrs; blame it on Covid-19

Topics :GujaratGujarat governmentIndia-Pak conflictIndia Pakistan relationsOperation Sindoor

First Published: May 10 2025 | 6:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story