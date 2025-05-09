Home / India News / Ashwini Vaishnaw meets editors, urges to report responsibly amid conflict

Ashwini Vaishnaw meets editors, urges to report responsibly amid conflict

The minister also advised the electronic media to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw
India repulsed drone attacks launched by Pakistan at various military installations from Leh to Sir Creek on Thursday night as well as Friday. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:25 PM IST
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday underscored the importance of factual and responsible reporting, particularly when India is engaged in a military standoff with Pakistan.

Vaishnaw interacted with senior editors from the print media and urged them to refrain from relying on unverified sources for information related to the conflict.

The minister also advised the electronic media to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces.

He asked the mediapersons to strictly adhere to the advisory issued by the Union information and broadcasting ministry.

Vaishnaw made it clear that the action taken by the Indian Armed Forces was against terrorism and not any country or community.

India and Pakistan are engaged in a military standoff after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

The Indian Armed Forces launched strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor early on Wednesday.

India repulsed drone attacks launched by Pakistan at various military installations from Leh to Sir Creek on Thursday night as well as Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :i&b ministryI&B fake news guidelinesJournalistsTV news channelsprint media

First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

