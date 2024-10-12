Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / MP drug haul: Accused shoots himself to evade questioning, surrenders later

Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 5 seized 907.09 kg of mephedrone and raw materials to make the drug worth Rs 1,814 crore

Cocaine, drugs
Drug haul in MP | Representative Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Mandsaur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
An accused in the mega mephedrone drug seizure in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh allegedly shot himself in the foot to escape tough police grilling and then surrendered in Mandsaur, an official has said.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 5 seized 907.09 kg of mephedrone and raw materials to make the drug worth Rs 1,814 crore from a factory in Bagroda in Bhopal.

Premsukh Patidar alias farzi doctor' (phony doctor) was on the run after the drug haul. He surrendered at Afzalpur police station here with a gunshot wound in his left thigh inflicted with a country-made pistol. He is the fourth person to be arrested in the case, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand told PTI on Friday.

A weapon was seized from Patidar, who has been admitted to the district hospital. The pistol seems to be illegal. Patidar wounded himself in a bid to avoid tough police grilling," the SP said.

Patisar is allegedly the partner of another accused in the case, Harish Anjana, as per police.


Topics :Madhya PradeshNarcotics Control BureauNarcoticsMadhya Pradesh police

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

