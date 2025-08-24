MP gets ₹56,414 cr investment proposals at Katni mining conclave: CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the state received investment proposals of ₹56,414 crore from eight companies during the Mining Conclave 2.0' held in the Katni district.

Speaking at the daylong event, he said MP never lagged in mineral resources and is now rapidly moving to develop itself as the country's mining hub.

The CM urged investors to set up industries in the state and assured full support from the government.

Yadav said the conclave demonstrated the growing interest of industrialists from across the country in MP.

He said investment proposals worth ₹56,414 crore were received from eight companies, and they would energise the state to achieve further progress in the mining sector.

The state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India Limited for the exploration, processing and development of critical minerals, he said. Another MoU was signed with TexMin ISM, Dhanbad, for the use of Artificial Intelligence, IoT (Internet of Things), blockchain and remote sensing in the mining sector, he added. The state signed one more MoU with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal, for mineral exploration and research, he added. Yadav said Katni is rich in mineral deposits, including critical minerals. While Panna has diamond reserves, Katni also has the potential for gold, he said.

Labour laws have been amended to allow women to work on night shifts. Other states are learning from MP's policies, he said, adding that his government has been striving to make the state number one in the country. The CM said the government has reduced 29 types of permissions to only 10 to improve ease of doing business. Yadav said the state government has prepared several schemes to train the youth. He announced that Katni would receive a major project on August 25, when MoUs would be signed in the presence of the Union Health Minister (J P Nadda) for four new medical colleges.