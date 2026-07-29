MP sets up ministerial panel for talks with farmers protesting in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said a committee comprising ministers has been formed to hold talks with the farmers agitating here over various demands, including 100 per cent moong procurement at MSP, and expressed confidence of finding a solution.

A large number of farmers congregated in state capital Bhopal on Tuesday and launched a protest, which continued overnight. The agitation disrupted traffic on the busy Narmadapuram highway. Raising anti-government slogans, the agitating farmers had reached Budhni in Sehore late Monday evening before arriving in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The state government has held the first round of talks with farmers, but the discussions remained inconclusive.

Talking to reporters here after a programme, CM Yadav said, "Farmers' Welfare Year is being celebrated throughout Madhya Pradesh. A committee has been formed to communicate with them. Yesterday, we sent our Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana to hold talks with them. Even today, Kansana and ministers Krishna Gaur, Vishwas Sarang and Rakesh Singh along with officials will hold a dialogue with the farmers." "The government always stood with the farmers with positive suggestions. But both sides should also ensure that people should not suffer. Therefore, we will find out the solution to the problem through dialogue and we hope that our all farmers organisations, like Bharatiya Kisan Sangthan and others, will find a way out. When we talk about people's welfare, obviously it also means betterment of farmers," the CM added.

The farmers' key demands include 100 per cent moong procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP), resolution of problems with the e-token system, and timely and reasonable availability of fertilisers. During the deliberations held on Tuesday night, the farmers were assured that the government was sensitive to their legitimate demands and necessary action would be taken to resolve all issues promptly and positively, state Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana said. Despite the assurance, a large number of farmers remained on the streets through the night to press their demands. Traffic on the Narmadapuram Road, a key highway here, was completely disrupted by the protest, causing jams in surrounding areas.

Police advised people to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Hundreds of farmers, who had announced their intention to gherao the chief minister's residence and were advancing on Tuesday night, were stopped before the Veer Savarkar Bridge on Narmadapuram Road. The administration on Wednesday morning declared a holiday for schools in the surrounding areas. Heavy security was deployed, and senior police and administrative officials were present at the scene. Wielding the tricolour and shouting "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and anti-government slogans, the farmers, under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, reached Budhni in Sehore district late Monday evening and arrived in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Tractor-trolleys carrying water and food accompanied them. A large number of barricades and buses have been deployed to stop the farmers, and additional police personnel have been called in from other districts, an official said. Agriculture Minister Kansana met with representatives of the protesting farmers at his office in Bhopal on Tuesday night and listened to their concerns. "Productive discussions were held on the farmers' key demands, especially those related to the procurement of moong (green gram). The interests of farmers will be fully taken care of," he said in a statement issued late Tuesday night. Expressing the government's commitment to protecting farmers' interests, Kansana said he has instructed officials to prioritise resolving their problems and taking necessary steps on other issues, including moong procurement.

He appealed to farmers to maintain peace and find solutions through dialogue, emphasising that the government and farmers are allies. "The government's objective is to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their produce and protect them from any inconvenience," the minister stated. After discussions with farmers, Kansana wrote a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, requesting an increase in the summer moong procurement target. In the letter, he said that to ensure farmers get better prices and remain interested in pulses production in the future, it is necessary to give them maximum benefit of the MSP, which will not be possible with the target limit given by the central government.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aditya Raj Singh told PTI Videos on Wednesday that security was stepped up in view of the protest. "Adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order. Barricades have been erected to ensure smooth vehicular movement, and traffic diversions are in effect. Discussions are ongoing at senior levels. Action will be taken as per the issued instructions," he said. Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath wrote a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, alleging that the government's indifference was causing distress to the moong-producing farmers. Madhya Pradesh is the country's largest moong producer and the central government has set a quota of 4.54 lakh metric tons of moong for the state in 2025-26.