Home / India News / SC stays trial against ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Pocso case

SC stays trial against ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Pocso case

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the interim order while hearing Yediyurappa's plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's refusal to quash the case

BS Yediyurappa, Yediyurappa
BThe FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act arises from a complaint filed on March 14, 2024 by a woman, now deceased, who alleged that Yediyurappa molested her 17-year-old daughter | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed trial proceedings against former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa in a sexual harassment case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the interim order while hearing Yediyurappa's plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's refusal to quash the case.

Issue notice. Meanwhile, trial proceedings shall remain stayed, CJI Kant said.

The bench said the notice was being issued primarily to consider remanding the matter back to the high court.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Yediyurappa, said the high court had ignored key evidence and failed to consider statements suggesting that nothing as such happened during the alleged incident.

There are certain statements which prosecution suppresses the high court ignored facts. He has been chief minister four times, Luthra said.

How can you compel the high court to hold a mini trial, the CJI asked.

The FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act arises from a complaint filed on March 14, 2024 by a woman, now deceased, who alleged that Yediyurappa molested her 17-year-old daughter during a visit to his residence to seek assistance.

She further alleged that the former CM attempted to hush up the incident by offering money.

Based on her complaint, police registered an FIR under various provisions of the POCSO Act pertaining to offences of sexual assault and harassment.

Later, on July 4, 2024, a trial court took cognisance of offences not only against Yediyurappa but also against three others for alleged destruction of evidence and attempts to suppress the case.

The Karnataka High Court subsequently quashed this cognisance order as cryptic and directed the trial court to reconsider.

Following this, on February 28, the Fast-Track Special Court issued a fresh cognisance order and summoned Yediyurappa and other accused for appearance on March 15.

Yediyurappa challenged the February 28 order and the complaint itself before the high court, saying the allegations were politically motivated and inconsistent.

The high court, however, declined to quash the case last month, prompting the former CM to move the top court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rameshwaram Cafe owners booked after flyer alleges worm found in food

Maharashtra sees 7.94% voter turnout for municipal elections till 9:30 am

'Sanchar Saathi is optional, user can delete it': Govt issues clarification

Winter Session of Parliament begins today: Check key bills, dates here

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protest

Topics :POCSOB S YediyurappaSupreme Court

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story