SC stays trial against ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Pocso case

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed trial proceedings against former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa in a sexual harassment case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the interim order while hearing Yediyurappa's plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's refusal to quash the case.

Issue notice. Meanwhile, trial proceedings shall remain stayed, CJI Kant said.

The bench said the notice was being issued primarily to consider remanding the matter back to the high court.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Yediyurappa, said the high court had ignored key evidence and failed to consider statements suggesting that nothing as such happened during the alleged incident.

There are certain statements which prosecution suppresses the high court ignored facts. He has been chief minister four times, Luthra said. How can you compel the high court to hold a mini trial, the CJI asked. The FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act arises from a complaint filed on March 14, 2024 by a woman, now deceased, who alleged that Yediyurappa molested her 17-year-old daughter during a visit to his residence to seek assistance. She further alleged that the former CM attempted to hush up the incident by offering money. Based on her complaint, police registered an FIR under various provisions of the POCSO Act pertaining to offences of sexual assault and harassment.