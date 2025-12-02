Home / India News / Sanchar Saathi row: Compulsory apps 'troubling' for democracy, says Tharoor

Sanchar Saathi row: Compulsory apps 'troubling' for democracy, says Tharoor

The DoT has directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its fraud reporting app, Sanchar Saathi, is pre-installed on all new devices

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor
I have not studied the issue in detail but common sense tells me that these apps can be useful provided they are voluntary: Tharoor (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Amid the Sanchar Saathi application row, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said making anything compulsory in a democracy is troubling and asserted that the government should explain everything to the public instead of just passing an order.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its fraud reporting app Sanchar Saathi is pre-installed in all new devices within 90 days.

Responding to questions on the issue outside Parliament, Tharoor said, "I have not studied the issue in detail but common sense tells me that these apps can be useful provided they are voluntary. Everyone who needs them should be able to download them."  "Making anything compulsory in a democracy is troubling. But I need to look more into the logic of the government. The government should explain everything to the public instead of just passing an order that the media reports. We need to have a discussion where the government explains what is the thinking (behind this)," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

"For me I think an app that helps us to locate our phones, all of that, is not a bad idea, provided it is voluntary. If I feel the need for something I can download that app, If I don't feel the need for it I shouldn't have to download it. It is true for all of us. It is common sense. Why it is being made compulsory that the government has to explain," the Congress leader said.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Sanchar Saathi app, a fraud reporting app the government wants pre-installed on all devices, can be deleted by users.

Users can decide to keep the Sanchar Saathi app or delete it, Scindia told reporters on Tuesday.

The DoT has directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its fraud reporting app, Sanchar Saathi, is pre-installed on all new devices and installed via a software update on existing handsets.

According to the direction dated November 28, all mobile phones that will be manufactured in India or imported after 90 days from the date of issuing of the order will need to have the app.

All mobile phone companies are required to report compliance to the DoT within 120 days.

"If you want to delete it, then delete it. But not everyone in the country knows that this app exists to protect them from fraud and theft," Scindia said.

The Union minister for communications further noted that, "It is our responsibility to make this app reach everyone. If you want to delete it, then delete it. If you don't want to use it, then don't register it. If you register it, then it will remain active. If you don't register it, then it will remain inactive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

