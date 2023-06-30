MSMEs are pivotal to Uttar Pradesh's economy, says Sharad S Chandak

How important is the role of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in UP’s economy?

The Uttar Pradesh government has set an aim to become a $1-trillion economy and the chief minister has fixed a five-year deadline to achieve it. According to him, small and medium industries would play an important role in meeting this target. State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s leading public sector bank, has played an important role in accelerating the growth of UP and its economy. SBI has a vast network of branches in UP. Chief General Manager (CGM) of SBI (Lucknow circle), Sharad S Chandak, was among the panelists at the Samriddhi programme organised by Business Standard in Lucknow recently. Chandak spoke with Siddharth Kalhans on the economic scenario in UP.