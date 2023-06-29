Home / India News / People spending over 10% of their income on health increased in FY23

People spending over 10% of their income on health increased in FY23

The data was released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on the progress of sustainable development goals (SDGs) on Thursday

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Photo: unsplash.com

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
The number of people spending more than 10 per cent of their total household income on health has gone up significantly in 2022-23 from the 2017-18 levels, reflecting the lingering effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. 
The data was released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on the progress of sustainable development goals (SDGs) on Thursday. 

While 6.67 per cent people spent more than 10 per cent of their income in 2022-23, up from 4.48 per cent in 2017-18, the share of the population spending more than 25 per cent of their total household income went up to 2.3 per cent from 1.57 per cent in the same time period.
While more people in urban areas end up spending more than 10 per cent of their income, as compared to rural areas, the latter end up spending more in cases where expenditure required is more than 25 per cent of the household income.



Topics :Health expenditure

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

