Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / MUDA case: Complainant appears before ED to give evidence, produce records

MUDA case: Complainant appears before ED to give evidence, produce records

Based on Krishna's complaint, the Lokayukta police had registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others

Enforcement Directorate, ED
Snehamayi Krishna, one of the complainants in the alleged MUDA 'scam' case, appeared before ED. Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, one of the complainants in the alleged MUDA 'scam' case, appeared before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) here on Thursday to give evidence and produce records in connection with the investigation initiated by the federal agency, sources said.

The ED on September 30 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The ED, which had taken cognisance of the FIR registered against the Chief Minister by the Lokayukta police on September 27, had summoned the Mysuru-based RTI activist to appear in person before the investigation officer at Bengaluru Zonal Office of the ED to give evidence and produce records in connection with the probe or proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the sources said.

Based on Krishna's complaint, the Lokayukta police had registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others. He had also lodged a complaint with the ED.

"They (ED) have summoned me. I am going to submit whatever documents they have asked for," he told reporters before leaving for the ED office.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Karnataka govt is misusing officers to save CM in MUDA scam: HD Kumaraswamy

MUDA 'scam': Mahatma Gandhi's life has given me courage, says Siddaramaiah

MUDA scam: Karnataka CM questions ED for money laundering case against him

MUDA takes back plots of CM's wife after she conveys decision to return

Muda 'scam' row: Siddaramaiah 'surprised' by wife's move to return plots

Topics :MUDA ScamEnforcement DirectorateMoney laundering corruption

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story