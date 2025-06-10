Home / India News / MUDA scam: ED attaches 92 properties worth ₹100 cr; total now ₹400 cr

MUDA scam: ED attaches 92 properties worth ₹100 cr; total now ₹400 cr

The role of former MUDA commissioners, including GT Dinesh Kumar, has emerged as instrumental in the illegal allotment of compensation sites to ineligible entities and individuals, ED said

Enforcement Directorate, ED
The central probe agency has gathered evidence showing bribe transactions for making illegal allotments in the form of cash, bank transfer, movable and immovable properties | Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached 92 properties with a market value of Rs 100 crore in connection with a large-scale "scam" in allocation of Mysore Urban Development Authority sites, allegedly involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, officials said Tuesday.

The central agency, which has attached properties worth Rs 400 crore so far, has alleged that the attached properties are registered in the names of entities such as housing cooperative societies and individuals who are "front/dummy" for influential persons, including MUDA officials, they said.

"The 92 MUDA sites attached by the ED are in continuation to the previous attachment of 160 MUDA sites having a market value of approximately Rs 300 crore", the ED said.

The cumulative market value of proceeds of crime provisionally attached so far is approximately Rs 400 crore, it said.

"ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Lokayuktha Police Mysore under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Shri Siddaramaiah and others, who is the incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka," a statement from the agency said and added that the attachment was done on Monday.

The ED probe showed "large-scale scam" in allotment of MUDA sites by flouting various statutes and government orders/guidelines, and by other fraudulent means," it said.

The role of former MUDA commissioners, including GT Dinesh Kumar, has emerged as instrumental in the illegal allotment of compensation sites to ineligible entities and individuals, the ED said.

The central probe agency has gathered evidence showing bribe transactions for making illegal allotments in the form of cash, bank transfer, movable and immovable properties, it said.

The modus operandi revealed by the agency showed that illegal allotments were made to ineligible beneficiaries using fake and incomplete documents, in direct violation of government orders, and also involved the backdating of allotment letters in some cases.

"The gratification received for making these illegal allotments was routed through a co-operative society and bank accounts of relatives/associates of the officers playing key role in the allotment process. The gratification thus received was further used to purchase some of these illegally allotted MUDA sites in the name of relatives of MUDA officers," the ED said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gadkari announces plans for aerial pods, e-buses to ease traffic woes

LIVE news: Former CM Atishi detained by police after anti-demolition protests at Bhoomihin Camp

Backwardness only benchmark to decide OBC status, not religion: Mamata

AG will file fact-based reply in HC on stampede case: K'taka Home Minister

India Post launches Digipin: Here's how to check your new digital address

Topics :SiddaramaiahMUDA ScamEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story