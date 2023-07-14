Mukesh Ambani richest man in India, Adani at No. 2, check others on list

Trendlyne reveals the list of India's richest men in the latest edition of its "Chart of the Week", where Mukesh Ambani continues to hold his top position.

The chart showed interesting insights about the top 14 richest individuals in India. It also shows detailed information about their industries, holdings, and strategies for accumulating vast wealth.

The Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani, remains the wealthiest individual in India, with his net worth approximately ₹7.5 lakh crore ($90.6 billion), as of July 4, 2023. The rise of his wealth began eight years back when Reliance Retail emerged as one of the leading revenue generator retailers when his net worth hit $21.1 billion in 2014.

Then two years later, with the launch of Jio in 2016 and then Jio Phone in 2017, they played a key role in almost doubling his wealth to a $40.2 billion surge of 77.1 per cent.

The fortune of Reliance's owner rebounded with Google's investment. Thereafter, the introduction of Jio Mart and Jio 5G, took his net worth of $76.9 by the end of the year.

Mukesh Ambani is followed by Gautam Adani, who ranks as the second wealthiest person in India. He is one of the prominent rivals of the Reliance chief in terms of wealth accumulation. His net worth is around ₹5.1 lakh crore ($61.4 billion) as of July 4, 2023. Adani's fortune changed after 2014, as since then, his net worth soared by 12-fold.

Recently, the acquisition included notable Holcim India businesses, and NDTV helped him defeat Ambani and become the richest man in India, as his net worth reached an astonishing $121 billion.

In January this year, Hindenburg made some allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation that dropped the Gujarat-based tycoon’s net worth significantly. Then in June 2023, his stocks again gained value, and he recovered 63 per cent of his net worth to $61.4 billion.

The other richest people on the list are Shiv Nadar of HCL Technologies with $27.4 billion, Azim Premji of Wipro with $24 billion, and Lakshmi Mittal of ArcelorMittal with $19 billion.



The list ends with the names like Radhakishan Damani of D-Mart, Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceuticals, Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute, Savitri Jindal of Jindal Steel & Power, Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kumar Birla of Aditya Birla Group and Sunil Mittal of Bharti Enterprises.