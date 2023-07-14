Home / India News / India faces complex payment situation as Russian oil tops $60/barrel cap

India faces complex payment situation as Russian oil tops $60/barrel cap

India used to pay in dollars, however, this is no longer possible as the price exceeds G7 nations' fixed cap, and Russia is not keen on accepting the Indian rupee

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India finds itself in a challenging predicament regarding the payment crisis with Russia as the price of Russian Urals grade oil has breached the West's price cap of $60 per barrel.

India so far has paid for Russian oil in dollars. However, this is no longer feasible due to the Urals grade oil price exceeding the G7 nations' fixed cap, as reported by Businessline (BL). The country's public sector oil companies (PSUs) are refraining from using Chinese currency for payments, as the Indian government is reluctant to strengthen China's currency. The private sector could pay in Chinese yuan; however, obtaining enough from the international market may prove difficult due to limitations in currency convertibility.

Over the past year, India has imported approximately $40 billion worth of crude oil from Russia, taking advantage of significant discounts Moscow offers amid Western sanctions.

Russia's price shade to Indian refiners was less than the $60 per barrel price cap imposed by the West. However, they did charge a delivery rate between $11 to $19 per barrel, which is twice the normal rate.

In April-May 2023, India's crude imports from Russia amounted to $8.5 billion, surpassing the number of imports from Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Another payment option acceptable to Russia is the UAE dirham. However, this method has encountered challenges as UAE banks, under scrutiny by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), are reluctant to participate, added the report.

Moreover, Russia has shown little interest in receiving payments in the Indian rupee, as imports from India are relatively low. This is another reason to push towards the internationalisation of the rupee, which would make the local currency a more attractive and acceptable payment option for global transactions.

The current situation has created a challenge where both nations must find a mutually agreeable solution to the payment of oil imports.
 

Also Read

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

Russia pulls off revolution in India's overall crude oil basket

Russian oil & Opec effect: Outcome of buying Urals oil above cap are severe

Nepali Gurkhas joining Wagner group for Russian citizenship, better life

Lessons from a year of war

Chandrayaan-3 launch another milestone in space exploration: Prez Murmu

Chandrayaan-3 scripts new chapter in India's space odyssey, says PM Modi

India working to bring world together through Ayush sector: Sonowal

Himachal Police scouring inaccessible areas to trace stranded tourists

NITI Aayog to unveil EPI report on India's readiness for global trade

Topics :Russia Oil productionIndia RussiaOil importsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story