Mumbai Airport gets 'email threat' to blow up T2, demands $1 mn in Bitcoin

The Mumbai International Airport on Thursday received a "threat" email to blow up its Terminal 2, police said.

ANI
According to the police, the mail was sent to the feedback inbox of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) at around 11 am on Thursday.

Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 7:27 AM IST
The sender of the email has demanded USD 1 million in Bitcoin within 48 hours to avert the blast.

"Sahar police have registered a case against an unknown person for sending the threat mail using the email id-quaidacasrol@gmail.com," Mumbai police said.

The threat mail read: "Subject: Blast. Text: This is a final warning to your airport. We will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless one million dollars in Bitcoin is transferred to the address. Another alert will be after 24 Hrs."

A case under the Indian Penal Code sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion) and 505 (1) (b) (statements made with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public or against the public tranquillity) has been registered against an unknown person.

Further investigation is underway.

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 7:27 AM IST

