Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1 being demolished due to safety reasons: AERA

The demolition of Terminal 1 at Mumbai International Airport is “necessary” to ensure public safety, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) has stated, following a site visit and an IIT Bombay audit that found corrosion, seepage and cracks in the terminal.

Two months ago, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) revealed that it had halted plans to construct a new Terminal 4 and would instead fast-track the refurbishment of the existing Terminal 2. This decision followed audits by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IIT Madras, which flagged issues with the apron and boarding bridges.

AERA’s statement and these audit findings come in the wake of the collapse of Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 canopy on June 28 last year, which killed a cab driver and injured eight people. A DGCA-appointed expert panel later found that flawed design, poor workmanship, and inadequate maintenance were likely causes of the collapse.

On March 10, AERA issued a consultation paper as part of its process to determine aeronautical tariffs that Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) can collect from airlines and passengers over the next five years. Adani Group-led MIAL, which operates Mumbai Airport, did not respond to Business Standard’s queries on the matter

In the consultation paper, the economic regulator stated: “AERA, through its independent consultant, conducted a site (Terminal 1) walkthrough... it observed that T1A and T1B buildings have several structural and non-structural distresses related to corrosion, leakage and seepage, which have resulted in the formation of longitudinal cracks and spalling (breaking into small pieces) of concrete at several places on the building.”

Mumbai Airport has two terminals —T1 and T2 — with T1 comprising three buildings: T1A, T1B and T1C.

According to the consultation paper, MIAL informed AERA that IIT Bombay had “recently” conducted a “structural study” of T1 which found that two buildings — T1A and T1B — were “showing signs of distress and would need structural and non-structural measures”.

The steel elements in T1A, which is approximately 30 years old, had corroded. Lateral cracks were also observed in exposed columns of this building, indicating corrosion in tie bars.

While studying T2A, the IIT team found that the reinforced concrete structural elements on the terraces had “severely” deteriorated.

The team added: “Signs of seepage and leakages were also observed on the walls and structural members. On the ground floor, longitudinal cracks on columns and spalled (broken into small pieces) concrete were seen on the exposed structural members. Some spalling of the beams and cracking due to corrosion was also seen on the airside structural members.”

Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity (UPV) tests, a non-destructive method used to assess concrete quality, were conducted on T1A and T2A. The results indicated that the “concrete is of poor structural integrity”.

MIAL told AERA that the Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to become operational in 2025-26, reducing passenger traffic at Mumbai Airport. It stated that the period between October 2025 and September 2028 would be the most suitable time for the reconstruction of T1, as it would minimise passenger inconvenience and operational difficulties.

AERA accepted MIAL’s submission that the complete reconstruction of Terminal 1 is “necessary for ensuring the safety and security for smooth conduct of airport operation”.

Navi Mumbai airport is being built by MIAL’s subsidiary, Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL).

T1 and T2 currently have an annual passenger handling capacity of 15 million and 40 million passengers, respectively. MIAL stated that T1 would be demolished in October this year, with reconstruction expected to be completed by September 2028. During this period, about 5 million passengers from T1 would be transferred to T2, while the remaining 10 million would be shifted to Navi Mumbai Airport.

In 2023-24, Mumbai airport handled a total of 52.8 million passengers, with a similar figure expected for 2024-25, according to MIAL.

On January 28, MIAL issued a press release stating that T1 would be demolished to boost its capacity from 15 million to 20 million passengers per year and to enhance passenger convenience.