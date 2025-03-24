Monday, March 24, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Derogatory statements can't be accepted': Fadnavis on Kunal Kamra row

'Derogatory statements can't be accepted': Fadnavis on Kunal Kamra row

Devendra Fadnavis pointed to the 2024 Maharashtra elections, saying that people had 'sent home' those they considered traitors and upheld the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray

Devandra Fadnavis, Kunal Kamra

Devandra Fadnavis (L), and Kunal Kamra

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday criticised stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his alleged remarks on Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, asserting that freedom of speech does not permit defamation.  
 
"There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants. The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologise. This will not be tolerated," Fadnavis said.
 
  "One may create humour, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted. One cannot encroach on others' freedom and ideology. This cannot be justified as freedom of speech," he added.  ALSO READ | Kunal Kamra vs Shiv Sena: Mumbai studio 'shuts down' after vandalism
 

Also Read

Kunal Kamra

LIVE: Mumbai police book comedian Kunal Kamra over defamatory remarks on Shinde

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra vs Shiv Sena: Mumbai studio 'shuts down' after vandalism

Kunal Kamra

FIR against Kunal Kamra for remarks on Shinde; Mahayuti, Opposition clash

Shaina NC, Shiv Sena leader

'This isn't comedy, it's vulgarity': Shaina NC slams comedian Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra's Shinde joke sparks Sena outrage; hotel vandalised, FIR filed

 
Fadnavis also referred to Kamra’s social media post, which features him holding a copy of the Constitution - a red booklet which has also been highlighted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Both of them (Gandhi and Kamra) have not read the Constitution. The Constitution allows us freedom of speech, but it has limitations,” said the CM.  
 
Fadnavis also pointed to the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election results, saying that people had “sent home” those they considered traitors and upheld the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. “One may create humour, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted. One cannot encroach on others' freedom and ideology,” he said.
 

FIR against Kunal Kamra over Shinde remarks

 
Kamra, during his show 'Naya Bharat,' discussed current political issues and criticised Shinde for splitting the Shiv Sena to join forces with the BJP.
 
Members of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) vandalised an auditorium at a hotel in Khar, demanding police action against Kamra.
 
Following the remarks, Mumbai police registered an FIR against Kamra. State Home Minister Yogesh Kadam confirmed that authorities are attempting to locate Kamra in connection with the case.  ALSO READ | 'This isn't comedy, it's vulgarity': Shaina NC slams comedian Kunal Kamra
 
Additionally, an FIR was filed on Monday against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction) General Secretary Rahul Kanal and 19 others for allegedly damaging property at the Habitat stand-up comedy venue in Mumbai.
 

Should speak within rights, says Ajit Pawar

 
Reacting to the controversy, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "One should speak within their rights."  
 
"I have observed that no one should go beyond the law, constitution, and rules. One should speak within their rights. Differences of opinion may exist, but care must be taken to ensure that the police department does not have to intervene due to their statements," he added.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Maha authority's reply on contempt plea over property demolition

Allahabad High Court, Justice Yashwant Varma

Judicial work withdrawn from Justice Yashwant Varma, says Delhi HC

Prasanna Sankar

Rippling co-founder alleges harassment by wife, Chennai Police over custody

Nagpur violence

Civic authorities demolish house of Nagpur violence key accused Fahim Khan

TB

Centre set to expand TB programme nationwide, extend 100-day campaign

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde Kunal Kamra ajit pawar BS Web Reports Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon