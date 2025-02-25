Mumbai's hottest February? IMD sounds alarm over scorching heatwave

Mumbai is set to experience an unusual February heatwave as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a yellow warning for the city and surrounding regions on Tuesday and Wednesday. With temperatures soaring to 37-38 degrees Celsius, nearly 5 degrees above normal, concerns are rising over the city’s water reserves, which are already at risk due to rapid evaporation.

IMD issues heatwave alert for Mumbai

According to IMD Mumbai, “A yellow warning has been issued for a heatwave in Mumbai and nearby areas for today and tomorrow as the highest temperatures are expected to reach up to 37-38 degrees Celsius, which is nearly 5 degrees Celsius above normal temperature for the month of February.”

Meteorologists have also predicted a gradual rise in minimum temperatures across Northwest India, with an expected increase of 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next four days, followed by a slight drop. The maximum temperatures in the plains of Northwest India are also expected to rise by two degrees before falling by three to five degrees Celsius.

READ: IMD Delhi Weather Forecast today Meanwhile, no significant changes in maximum temperatures are expected over Central India and Gujarat today, though a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius is likely in the coming days. Additionally, hot and humid conditions are forecasted to develop in isolated pockets of Konkan, Goa, and coastal Karnataka until February 28.

Mumbai’s water reserves under pressure

With Mumbai experiencing above-normal temperatures for over a week, officials fear that a prolonged heatwave could accelerate the evaporation of water from its lakes, potentially leading to a drop in water reserves.

According to The Indian Express, Mumbai’s seven lakes held 51.12 per cent of their total water capacity as of Monday, a number that could deplete rapidly if high temperatures persist.

Also Read

A civic official cautioned that the sudden rise in temperature accelerates water evaporation, reducing lake levels. “At present, the city is experiencing extreme day temperatures. Therefore, there is a chance of the reserves dipping faster than expected. Last year, a similar situation forced us to impose water cut in May,” the official stated.

While no immediate water cuts have been announced, officials are closely monitoring the situation. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) hydraulic department, responsible for water management, has yet to propose restrictions. Notably, every 1 per cent drop in lake levels equates to two to three days of water supply for the city.

Currently, Mumbai’s water reserves are estimated to sustain the city for four months. However, the monsoon’s official onset date falls between June 10-15, and significant rainfall in the catchment areas usually occurs later. Last year, due to a delayed monsoon, BMC had to tap into reserve stocks with state government approval, though supplies were replenished in July following heavy rains.

According to BMC’s records, Mumbai’s water stock stood at 45.12 per cent on February 24 last year, compared to 50.25 per cent on the same day in 2023. The city sources its water from seven lakes-- Tansa, Bhatsa, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar. While Tulsi and Vihar are within Mumbai, the remaining lakes are located in Palghar, Thane, and Nashik.

Snowfall brings relief to Northern states

While Mumbai faces sweltering conditions, fresh snowfall has graced parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, bringing joy to tourists and boosting the local economy. On February 20, Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir received a fresh spell of snowfall, while the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar predicted rain or snow between February 26 and 28.

In Srinagar, temperatures stood at 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh’s hill stations, including Kufri, saw light snowfall over the past 24 hours, delighting visitors and local businesses alike.

[With agency inputs]