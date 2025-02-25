Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Bus services suspended between Karnataka, Maharashtra after attack on crew

Bus services suspended between Karnataka, Maharashtra after attack on crew

The row over language started in Belagavi after a group of people allegedly intercepted the KSRTC bus and beat up its conductor and driver for not speaking to a passenger in Marathi

msrtc
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Belagavi (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra have been suspended following the attack on the buses and the crew, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

"We have suspended the bus services to Maharashtra since yesterday. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) too has stopped plying buses to Karnataka," a senior officer in the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) told PTI.

In view of the tension prevailing in the border district of Belagavi over touchy issue, the decision was taken, he explained.

Meanwhile, Narayana Gowda led Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has given a call for 'Belagavi Chalo' on Tuesday.

The KRV has decided to take out a march here in Belagavi, stage a protest and hold public meeting on Tuesday.

The row over language started in Belagavi after a group of people allegedly intercepted the KSRTC bus and beat up its conductor and driver for not speaking to a passenger in Marathi. The passenger - a minor girl - too made a complaint stating that the conductor misbehaved with her.

Also Read

Congress govt's mishandling dried up coffers: BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai

Decoded: What is the border tussle between Maharashtra and Karnataka?

PM, Shah must meet K'taka, Maha CMs to prevent Belagavi-like assaults: Raut

Maharashtra transport buses to K'taka suspended after attack on bus, driver

Working to revive Karnataka economy after BJP's mismanagement: Siddaramaiah

The issue took a drastic turn when buses from both states were disfigured and the drivers were attacked.

While the Karnataka Ministers have appealed for peace and harmony, the state Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy accused the Maharashtra government of not taking action against the miscreants who are attacking KSRTC buses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mass murder in Kerala: Man kills 5, including family, over mystery feud

LIVE: In major policy shift, US sides with Russia in Ukraine vote at UN; calls for de-escalation

Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Are banks open on February 26?

Shashi Tharoor's article sparks row, BJP says his marginalisation certain

PM Modi to inaugurate, address two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit today

Topics :KarnatakaMaharashtrabus serviceLocal languagesRoad Transport

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story