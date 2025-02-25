Bus services suspended between Karnataka, Maharashtra after attack on crew

Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra have been suspended following the attack on the buses and the crew, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

"We have suspended the bus services to Maharashtra since yesterday. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) too has stopped plying buses to Karnataka," a senior officer in the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) told PTI.

In view of the tension prevailing in the border district of Belagavi over touchy issue, the decision was taken, he explained.

Meanwhile, Narayana Gowda led Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has given a call for 'Belagavi Chalo' on Tuesday.

The KRV has decided to take out a march here in Belagavi, stage a protest and hold public meeting on Tuesday.

The row over language started in Belagavi after a group of people allegedly intercepted the KSRTC bus and beat up its conductor and driver for not speaking to a passenger in Marathi. The passenger - a minor girl - too made a complaint stating that the conductor misbehaved with her.

The issue took a drastic turn when buses from both states were disfigured and the drivers were attacked.

While the Karnataka Ministers have appealed for peace and harmony, the state Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy accused the Maharashtra government of not taking action against the miscreants who are attacking KSRTC buses.