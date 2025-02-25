Woman faces perjury probe over false rape claims against Shah Nawaz Hussain

A Delhi court has ordered a perjury inquiry against a woman for making false rape allegations against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain . In her complaint, she alleged that the BJP leader had raped her inside a farmhouse in 2018.

According to a report by The Times of India, the court was hearing Hussain’s plea under Section 340 of the CrPC regarding false evidence and perjury.

In its Feb 20 order, the court noted, “The woman’s claims went beyond rape allegations, including a forced consumption of cow meat, which appeared to have communal motives aimed at destroying Hussain’s political career.”

While observing the entire matter, the court remarked that if people with hidden motives are not stopped, they will use the courts to take personal revenge. This would go against the Supreme Court’s rule, which requires an affidavit to be filed along with a request to register an FIR.

The court said that the woman was legally required to tell the truth when signing her affidavit, but she made false claims. It found enough reason to start perjury proceedings, calling it a serious case of lying to get a favourable court order.

What was the case against Shahnawaz Hussain?

According to a report by NDTV, in 2018, a Delhi-based woman had approached a trial court seeking registration of an FIR against Hussain for alleged rape, which the BJP leader has denied.

A magisterial court ordered the registration of an FIR against Hussain on July 7, 2018, saying the complaint alleged a cognisable offence. The BJP leader challenged this order before a sessions court, which dismissed his plea.

However, Hussain went to the High Court to challenge the trial court’s decision. On August 17, 2022, the High Court rejected his plea against the trial court’s order, which had asked the Delhi Police to file an FIR against him. The High Court said there was nothing wrong with the 2018 order.

Maintaining the Delhi High Court’s order, the Supreme Court on August 22, 2022 also stayed the operation of the high court order.

During the Supreme Court hearing, Hussain’s lawyer called the complaint ‘false’ and ‘intended to cause harm’.