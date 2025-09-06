Mumbai hoax threat: Police arrest Noida man for '400 kg RDX' message

The Mumbai Police crime branch has arrested a Noida resident, Ashwin Kumar Supra, for allegedly sending bomb blast threats targeting Mumbai, ANI reported on Saturday. Supra, originally from Bihar, was traced through the phone and SIM card used to send the threats, both of which have been seized. He is being brought to Mumbai for questioning.

According to the FIR, Supra allegedly sent the messages as revenge against his friend Firoz, who had filed a case against him in Phulwari Sharif, Bihar, in 2023, leading to his three-month imprisonment. Supra has been living in Noida for five years and works as an astrologer, the Hindustan Times reported.

Threat sent on Mumbai Traffic Police helpline Earlier this week, Supra allegedly sent a threatening message to the Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp helpline. Claiming to represent a fake organisation called ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi’, he warned that 34 “human bombs” carrying 400 kg of RDX had been planted in 34 vehicles across the city. ALSO READ: Maratha quota protest: Mumbai police ask Jarange to vacate Azad Maidan The message came ahead of intensive security preparations for Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the Ganesh festival, when multiple visarjans are held across Mumbai. Police tighten security across city Following receipt of the message, Mumbai Police said: “Traffic police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 ‘human bombs’ have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake the entire Mumbai. The organisation, claiming to be ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi’, says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India.”

Police added that the threat also claimed 400 kg of RDX would be used. “Mumbai Police is alert and security across the state has been enhanced. All angles of the threat are being investigated,” officials said. Investigation and charges filed The crime branch launched an immediate investigation, with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies informed. A case has been registered at Worli police station under Section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sub-Sections 2, 3 and 4. “This is the same traffic police WhatsApp helpline on which police had received threat messages in the past, which later turned out to be hoaxes,” a police official told PTI.